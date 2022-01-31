Joseph Sikora has a lot to brag about lately. Over the weekend, the 45-year-old actor celebrated the premiere of his 50 Cent-produced series Power Book IV: Force, which sees him take on the role of Tommy Egan – a man with a troubled past, headed out on the road in an attempt to start fresh once again.

The Chicago native looked incredibly dapper at the event, which saw him reunite with on-screen lover La La Anthony, whose character Lakeisha was previously killed in another episode of the franchise as he was on his way to propose to her.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On top of that project, Sikora also lent his acting talents to Nicki Minaj's "Do We Have A Problem" music video, which the head Barb in charge just shared a teaser trailer for this afternoon. In the clip, we see the Queen hitmaker wearing her hair in an incredibly high, slicked-back ponytail, proving that she means business as she begins interrogating Brotherly Love star Cory Hardrict.

Though the Force lead's appearance in the clip is brief, his presence is unmissable, and definitely has us excited for what's to come when the song arrives this Friday, February 4th. "Oh, you KNOW she kilt this ish," he tweeted with a row of fire emojis.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Making big moves Joseph, so proud," one viewer replied. Others added, "a whole EXPERIENCE. We can't wait!" and "I knew Tommy was a Barb."

Do you have high hopes for Nicki Minaj's forthcoming collaboration with Lil Baby? Drop a comment below and let us know.