$NOT and A$AP Rocky's "Doja" may be a hit amongst listeners, but it doesn't look as though the Planet Her creator is a huge fan of the name-drop she received.

If you haven't already listened to the new arrival, on the hook, the Brooklyn-born recording artist raps, "I f*cked that bitch named Doja Cat, pull up in a Scat Pack (Haha) / Windows tinted all black (Go, go), bulletproof and all that (Go)."

Upon hearing the two-minute and 51-second long banger, Doja called out $NOT for his claims, tweeting, "you f*cked who?" As XXL Mag reports, the "Ain't Shit" artist has since deleted the post, but from the sounds of things, she and the Etheral creator have never slept together.

While the song is named after her, the music video has nothing to do with the California native. Rather, it sees the New Yorkers take on the Big Apple together, hitting up nail salons, tattoo shops, and of course, causing mayhem in the streets and on the subway.

At the end of the visual, a sentimental tribute to the late Virgil Abloh plays out, as Rocky – who recently announced that he and his girlfriend Rihanna are expecting their first baby together – looks out the window and up at a painting of the deceased designer.

Are you a fan of $NOT's new single? Which collaboration from his upcoming album, arriving February 11th, are you most excited to hear? Let us know in the comment section.





