2 Chainz Drops "Dope Don't Sell Itself" Ft. Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy & More

"This gone be my last trap album, enjoy," 2 Chainz tweeted back in July 2021. We're not sure if he plans on staying true to that declaration, but the very mention of a new 2 Chainz album sent his fans into a tizzy. It would take months before the Georgia icon announced Dope Don't Sell Itself, and throughout the month of January, 2 Chainz meticulously rolled out the record.

This anticipated effort features looks from the likes of Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, Jacquees, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, and many more, but his DDSI collaborators haven't been the only artists 2 Chainz has been working with lately. He recently shared that he's also been in the studio with Lil Wayne working on the follow-up to ColleGrove.

“We were in the studio together,” the rapper said. “I think the last time we were in the studio together maybe twice. This time, we’ve been in the studio together multiple times working on this project. Whether going back in after we’ve done something or whatever.”

As we wait to hear what they've cooked up, stream Dope Don't Sell Itself and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Bet It Back

2. Pop Music ft. Moneybagg Yo & Beatking

3. Kingpen Ghostwriter ft. Lil Baby

4. Outstanding ft. Roddy Ricch

5. Neighbors Know My Name

6. Million Dollars Worth of Game ft. 42 Dugg

7. Free B.G.

8. 10 Bracelets ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

9. Lost Kings ft. Lil Durk & Sleepy Rose

10. Caymans ft. Swae Lee

11. Vlad TV ft. Stove God Cooks, Symba, Major Myjah

12. If You Want Me To ft. Jacquees