Dr. Dre has been busy the last few weeks, and with a massive Super Bowl performance coming up, it only makes sense that he'd release some new tracks. These new offerings come by way of a collaboration with Grand Theft Auto Online, titled The Contract, which gifted players new music and gameplay to enjoy.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The new songs and features are as follows:

"Black Privilege"

"The Scenic Route" (with Rick Ross and Anderson .Paak)

"Fallin Up" (with Thurz and Cocoa Sarai)

"Diamond Mind" (with Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla Sign)

"ETA" (with Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and Anderson .Paak)

"Gospel" (with Eminem)

As can be seen from the feature list, Dr. Dre continues operating with his signature "go big or go home" mentality. He speaks on a variety of topics throughout the collection of songs, and the range of sounds is expansive while still fitting precisely into Dr. Dre's wheelhouse. Every feature executes their role exquisitely, and as seen in other Dr. Dre projects of late, Anderson .Paak acts as a glue that ties bodies of work together for thematic and sonic purposes.

Eminem's feature on "Gospel" and Busta Rhymes appearance on "ETA" may serve as the standout attributes in this compilation of tracks. Both went into their respective features with the same vigor that they've been known for over the years, yet it seems to be even more calculated and honed. Eminem's approach was monotonous, moreso focused on the labyrinth of lyrics he was laying over the foundation. Busta Rhymes, on the other hand, served as the crescendo to his track, while tying together the theme in an impressive manner.

Do you think any of these tracks will be featured in Dre's Super Bowl Halftime Show? We'll have to wait and see. Share your thoughts on these new songs below.