Blueface has promised that he will be dropping his upcoming debut album, Find The Beat, this month, after he failed to deliver on the initial release date in January. Blueface first announced Find The Beat back in September, before revealing the tracklist a few weeks later. His debut was initially supposed to be released on December 6th, but the date came and went without any sign of a drop. Then, the artist took to Instagram to announce that Find The Beat would really be dropping in the new year on January 17th but, once again, nothing. Now that March is upon us, the Internet sensation rapper has decided to stop playing by revealing that he will be dropping his official debut album later this month on March 13th.

"Okay guys jokes over," Blueface wrote on the throwback photo of himself. "Find the beat dropping March 13th." Considering how long it's been since he shared the tracklist, it's quite possible that the ultimate final product will look a little different. Though DaBaby, Jeremih, and Gunna will still be featured on the album, considering their collabs with Blueface ("Obama," "Close Up," and "First Class," respectively) have already been released, the initial tracklist also features artists like Lil Baby, Gunna, Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, and more. Check out the full tracklist below and let us know if you think it'll stay the same come March 13th:

1. First Class Ft. Gunna

2. Weekend Ft. Lil Baby

3. Obama Ft. DaBaby

4. Double Back

5. Carne Asada Ft. Ambjaay

6. Wire Ft. Stunna4Vegas

7. Holy Moly Ft. NLE Choppa

8. Close Up Ft. Jeremih

9. Period

10. In The Zone

11. 2 Dicks Ft. YBN Nahmir

12. Street Shit