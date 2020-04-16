"Uno, dos, no tres, she a thot, though." Those were the lyrics heard around the world during the Summer of 2019. And they came from rising star Ambjaay.

The Los Angeles native has seen his stock rise locally and nationally after "Uno" took over the internet. The song was a big success on social media, peaking at #82 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since its release, Ambjaay has followed it up with singles like "Ice Cream" and his It Cost To Live Like This 2 project.

The TikTok-friendly rapper has earned praise from Drake, Kylie Jenner, Meek Mill, and many others during his rise to the top. He appears poised to become the latest rapper to succeed off the viral influence of the internet.