It looks like Blueface is getting ready to share a new album soon. Last night, along with the release of his Jeremih-assisted single “Close Up,” the "Thotiana" rapper decided to share the official tracklist to his forthcoming album Find The Beat.

Laced with 12 tracks in total, the follow up to August’s Dirtbag project will feature some of the hottest names in the game today, including DaBaby, Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, and Gunna to name a few. Other features include YBN Namir, Ambjay, Stunna4Vegas, and Jeremih, the latter of which who we heard on the song “Close Up.”

To coincide with the new single & tracklist, Blueface also took to Twitter to warn his peers that he’s coming with “the album of the year.” Unfortunately there’s no word yet as for when that’ll be dropping, but I’d expect it to arrive sooner than later. Hell, Blueface said he’d drop it once he got 25K comments on his latest IG post, so it sounds like it’s all ready.

Check out the official tracklist (below) and let us know what song you are most excited to hear?