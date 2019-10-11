Find The Beat
- NumbersTekashi 6ix9ine Hits Blueface With Cheeky Album Sales RemarkTekashi 6ix9ine maintains that Blueface is a one-hit-wonder, pondering why else he would *only* sell 12K copies of his debut album in its first week.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersRich The Kid & Blueface First-Week Sales Numbers ArriveRich The Kid and Blueface are unlikely to crack the Billboard 200 Top 20 with their new albums.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsBlueface "Find The Beat" ReviewAlbum Review: Blueface may have found glimpses of the beat on his official debut, but his inability to hold long-term attention is to his detriment. By Michael Kawaida
- NewsBlueface & Lil Baby Are Living Every Day Like It's The "Weekend"Blueface and Lil Baby live life like every day is the weekend on their new collab off Blueface's debut album, "Find The Beat"By Lynn S.
- Music VideosBlueface & DaBaby Cause Pandemonium In "Obama" VisualsMercy mercy, Blueface and DaBaby have infiltrated the white house and opened the doors to pure debauchery. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Gives Blueface's "Find The Beat" Seal of ApprovalLil Uzi Vert praised Blueface's debut album, "Find The Beat," and let him know that he's down to make some magic in the studio.By Lynn S.
- NewsBlueface And Polo G Seek The Beat On "Murder Rate"Blueface's neverending quest to find that damn beat leads him to some zany corners of the world on Polo G assisted "Murder Rate." By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsBlueface Trolls Nick Cannon With Mariah Carey Crush RevealBlueface was on Nick Cannon Radio when he revealed that his childhood crush is Mariah Carey.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBlueface & NLE Choppa Leave Opps Looking Like Donuts In "Holy Moly"Blueface releases a song from his new album "Find The Beat," featuring Memphis stand-out NLE Choppa on "Holy Moly."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface Reveals Actual Release Date For "Find The Beat"Blueface has announced the new release date for his upcoming debut album, "Find The Beat," after falling through on dropping it in January.By Lynn S.
- MusicBlueface & DaBaby Pose With Presidential Impostor On "Obama" Music Video SetBlueface is preparing for the release of his album "Find The Beat" and continues to promote the project with his DaBaby-assisted single.By Erika Marie
- NewsBlueface & DaBaby Run For Presidential Office On "Obama"Blueface releases another single ahead of "Find The Beat."By Alex Zidel
- GramBlueface Shares Video Of Dance Challenge For Unreleased Song "Holy Moly"Looks like Blueface might be responsible for a new dance challenge. By Dominiq R.
- MusicBlueface Roasts Himself For Having Ridiculously Long Feet"Size rifle and a half."By Noah C
- MusicBlueface Announces New Release Date For "Find The Beat"It looks like we will be receiving Blueface's debut very shortly.By Aron A.
- NewsBlueface Does It For The 'Gram On "Go Viral"Blueface drops a bouncy new track on Christmas Day.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBlueface Shows You How To "Finesse The Beat" On New SongBlueface may not find the beat, but he definitely finesses it. By Noah C
- MusicBlueface Roasts Fan's Literacy Skills In The IG CommentsWarning to not come for Blueface in the comments. He reads them. By Noah C
- MusicBlueface "Find The Beat" Album With DaBaby & Lil Baby Earns New Release DateBlueface's new album will be out by December 6.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBlueface & Gunna Get Luxurious On "First Class"Blueface follows a similar formula on "First Class."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface Taps DaBaby, NLE Choppa, Lil Baby & More For “Find The Beat”Blueface teases the "album of the year" coming soon.By Kevin Goddard