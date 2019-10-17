Blueface & Gunna Get Luxurious On "First Class"

If you rock with Blueface's existing material, you'll mess with the introductory track to his upcoming project. Several days ago, the Los Angeles native announced his plans to release a brand new project featuring some of the biggest names in music. Find The Beat will include rising rappers NLE Choppa, YBN Nahmir, Ambjaay, and more. Established stars DaBaby, Lil Baby, Jeremih, and others will also be making appearances on what BF is calling the "album of the year." One feature stood out to fans nationwide with Gunna opening up the body of work on "First Class." We're getting an early listen to the track and it falls right in line with what people love from the Atlanta rapper and his Cash Money West buddy.

Rapping about his expensive belongings, Blueface follows a similar formula on "First Class," which is the second song to release from Find The Beat. Noting that his "only outcome is income," Baby Blue guarantees success in his future. Do you agree?

Out now in select international markets, the track is expected to release stateside at midnight. How do you feel about "First Class?"

Quotable Lyrics:

You not from my set then get out my section

Fuck your birthday, my presence is a present

What's a dollar to a n***a with a million?

Bought it just to cop it, save for her feelings

Broken hearts, Gucci heels just to heal it

She gon' have to deal with whoever I deal with

They say it's cheaper to keep her

I'm too rich for a commitment