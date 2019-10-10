Blueface & Jeremih Come Through With Mad Quotables On "Close Up"

It's about to be a pretty busy day in terms of music releases. We're expecting drops from Wale, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more but one person that took us by surprise was Blueface. The Los Angeles rapper has been notably silent for the last few months, dropping Dirt Bag and letting it pick up organic steam. As one of the hottest new artists of the year, Blue has many pairs of eyes watching his every move. He's been attempting to recreate the "Thotiana" magic and, while he hasn't quite mastered his hitmaking ability yet, all of his songs have picked up heavy momentum in the streets. We'll see how his new track with Jeremih sticks.

The Cash Money West superstar is back with a new single called "Close Up," which features one of the most talented vocalists in the entire world, Jeremih. This marks the first link-up between both artists and, from the sounds of their collaboration, we're hoping they've got more in the stash. As always, Mih destroys the hook, allowing Blueface to work his off-kilter magic in the verses.

If you've been hoping for a stylistic switch-up from BF, this might be your best look yet at what he can do over a beat that isn't a typical West Coast banger. For now, this one is only out in select international markets but expect it to drop at midnight. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

She think I'm cheatin' every time a n***a workin'

Bitches payin' out they purse to see me in person

I'm gettin' paid but I ain't really workin'

Need that back-end soon as I back in

I like a bad bitch that come with bad friends

Baby give good head like Excedrin

Put your glass in the air if you with your best friend