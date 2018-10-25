real
- TechKanye West Is Focused On What's Real: "Do Not Ask Me To Do A F*cking NFT""I'm not on that wave, I make music and products in the real world," Ye told his IG followers.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJeezy & T.I. Detail Possible Sit Down With Gucci ManeT.I. and Jeezy discuss the possibility of sitting down with Gucci Mane, bringing an end to one of hip-hop's longest-running beefs. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsFuture Offers A Cryptic Take On RealnessFuture offers up some thoughts on discerning truth from mythology, leaving many wondering what he's referring to. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBlueface Reveals Actual Release Date For "Find The Beat"Blueface has announced the new release date for his upcoming debut album, "Find The Beat," after falling through on dropping it in January.By Lynn S.
- GramAri Fletcher Flaunts Her "Homegrown" BootyAri Fletcher wants to inform you all that her ass is real, but people are calling BS. By Noah C
- AnticsPost Malone Gets Chains Tested By Strangers For Authenticity: “It's All F*ckin' Diamonds!”The man can rest easy knowing his bling is the real thing.By Lynn S.
- GramKylie Jenner Attacked By IG Trolls For Possible Butt ImplantsInstagram users seem to think Kylie's body cannot be natural.By Cole Blake
- MusicRihanna On Forbes: "It's Like You're Awarding People For Being Rich, It's Weird"Rih gets real.By hnhh
- MusicMac Miller Song "Real" Produced By Metro Boomin Posthumously Leaks"Real" is the second song to surface posthumously by Mac Miller.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentNeighborhood Nipsey Hussle's Authenticity Never FalteredNipsey Hussle never tried to hide from his truth. By Mitch Findlay
- WrestlingSeth Rollins Says WWE Locker Room Is "Done With" Brock LesnarSeth Rollins' criticism of his Wrestlemania 35 is the very opposite of "Kayfabe."By Devin Ch
- MusicAdam22's "Live Ambush:" Gunman Charged With 2nd-Degree RobberyDavid Tran has been formally charged with trying to rob Adam22 of his podcast money.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reportedly Cancels On "Rolling Loud Australia" Last MinuteRae Sremmurd and Gunna are believed to be replacing Lil Uzi and Ski Mask on the January 27 card for "Rolling Loud Australia."By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset & Cardi B's Marriage Reportedly Went "Hollywood" Way Too FastInsiders believe Cardi B and Offset were in a "wink-and-nod" type of relationship.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman Didn't Know Wolverines Were Real Animals"I presumed it was a made up name for the comic book."By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosFuture & Juice WRLD Get "Realer N Realer" In New VideoFuture and Juice WRLD combine forces for their second video of the day.By Alex Zidel