Blueface was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining rappers to emerge in 2020. Whether you like his music or not is completely objective but you can't deny that the man's music goes off in the club. "Thotiana" took over the world including the remix with YG and Cardi B while his polygamist lifestyle caught everyone's attention.

Despite the handful of bangers released and headlines made, fans have still been waiting for the release of his debut album, Find The Beat. It appears as though it now has an official release date. The rapper shared a little snippet of an upcoming track while announcing that Find The Beat will be available on Jan. 17th.

Find The Beat was initially supposed to drop on December 6th, although the date came and went with no signs of the project. He didn't end up being released and it took a while for Blueface to actually update fans on when they'd be able to receive it.

Blueface previously shared the project's tracklist which includes appearances from Lil Baby, Gunna, DaBaby, Jeremih, NLE Choppa, YBN Nahmir, Stunna 4 Vegas and more.