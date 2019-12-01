Blueface had a major breakout year in 2019. The success of "Thotiana" made him a star in his own right and since then, he's been living like a rockstar. Of course, for any rapper breaking out right now, they're bound to have some major fans. But what if they start infringing on personal space? Well, Blueface makes it crystal clear when he's feeling uncomfortable or when someone's in his personal bubble.

Blueface hit the 'Gram earlier today to share a video of himself and a fan in Australia who was hanging out with him. Out of nowhere, homegirl tries to bust a move and begins to twerk (I use that term very loosely in this context) while inching towards Blueface. The rapper did not want anything to do with her, it appears and put his hand on her head as she made her way to him. "When a bih ask for a picture ina club," he wrote.

In other Blueface-related news, the rapper is currently getting ready for the release of his new project. Find The Beat is set to arrive on December 6th (this Friday) with major guest appearances across the board. The rapper revealed that Find The Beat will include appearances from Gunna, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, YBN Nahmir, Ambjay and Jeremih. Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for that.