This weekend brought tons of good music, weed smoke, and general fun times to the Los Angeles area. Rolling Loud's organizers Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif set out to create the largest-ever hip-hop festival in the world a few years ago and they succeeded, bringing their brand of event-planning to Miami, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Australia, and more. With the announcement of a 2020 show in Europe, the guys just keep on expanding, offering rap vibes to the entire world. This weekend, the city of LA turned up together with stellar acts from hometown heroes Tyga, Doja Cat, Blueface, and more. Lil Uzi Vert ended up debuting his "Futsal Shuffle 2020" dance for the first time live on stage and Juice WRLD earned a touching tribute from his band. There was a lot to keep track of and we sent a photographer to the party to show you all what the weekend was about.



Evie Hoffman - EHPhoto.com

With performances from DaBaby, A$AP Rocky, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Pump, and more, the Los Angeles crowd had more than enough entertainment to stay on their feet both days. If you were at the festivities, relive some of the best moments in our gallery below. If you didn't get a chance to make it out this year, check out what you missed.



Evie Hoffman - EHPhoto.com



Evie Hoffman - EHPhoto.com



Evie Hoffman - EHPhoto.com



Evie Hoffman - EHPhoto.com



Evie Hoffman - EHPhoto.com



Evie Hoffman - EHPhoto.com



Evie Hoffman - EHPhoto.com



Evie Hoffman - EHPhoto.com