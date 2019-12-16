During his set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, Tyla Yaweh took some time out to pay his respects to his late friend Juice WRLD.

"We both came up together," he told the crowd gathered at L.A.'s Banc of California Stadium. "That was my brother. I'm really numb to a lot of this shit right now cause I lost X, too. And he was very close to me."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In both Juice and X's honor, Tyla went on to instruct the crowd to do what his two fallen friends did best and rage. "Like Juice was still here," he added before directing the crowd to put their hands up as Juice RLD's "Armed & Dangerous" cut came on over the speakers.

At the song's end, Yaweh requested a brief moment of silence before instructing the crowd to open up the mosh pits sop that they could bask in XXXTentacion and Ski Mask The Slump God's "Take A Step Back."

Before exiting, Yaweh would use the opportunity to leave attendees with a word of advice and encouragement: "I know it's a lot of us that are young and we like to follow trends we like to live life, but I want everybody to be healthy. Be careful with these drugs that you taking. Be careful what you put out...and what you're manifesting. Make sure you're always living the best positive life that you can.