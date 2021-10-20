Big Sean Skates Over "CLB" & "Donda" Instrumentals In His L.A. Leakers Freestyle

One of the most revered traditions in Hip-Hop is the art of freestyling, and throughout the year, the L.A. Leakers have released some pretty amazing freestyles from the likes of J. Cole, Vic Mensa, Ski Mask The Slump God, Common, Migos, Ray Vaughn, and more. And although he isn't currently promoting a new project or single, Big Sean is now the latest artist to link up with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk and show off his freestyling skills.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

During his session with Power 106, the Detroit 2 artist sits next to Hit-Boy and bodies four consecutive freestyles over Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z's "Dear Summer," Drake's CLB standout track "Love All," Kanye West's "Hurricane," and Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke." Throughout Big Sean's four freestyles, he touches on topics such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, the popular Netflix series Squid Game, NBA legends like Kobe Bryant and Dennis Rodman, and his unpaid publishing royalties.

Also worth noting, Complex reports that Sean's take on "Hurricane" is actually his unreleased verse from Donda. Following the release of his freestyle, the Finally Famous artist also revealed that he was close to Ye's late mother, Donda West, as well, saying, "Donda signed my advance check on God, that’s how long we been at this…"

Check out Big Sean's long-delayed L.A. Leakers freestyle below and let us know in the comments if you think he killed it.

Quotable Lyrics

What has the game done to you, Sean?

A lot of songs I wrote for icons that I still ain't even get publishing on

And some of them up more than me

I don't know how they sleep at night knowing they wrong

No happy endings where I'm from, and that shit rub me wrong

Sean, you been in love too long, it sound like all your hunger gone

Im fucking starving