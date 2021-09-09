Common Drops Bars Over Raekwon & Group Home Classics In His L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Common is currently preparing to drop his 14th solo studio album, titled A Beautiful Revolution Vol. 2, this Friday, but before it hits streaming services at midnight, the legendary emcee has pulled up to Power 106 Los Angeles to show that he still has what it takes to absolutely body an L.A. Leakers freestyle.

Even as the first artist to get in the hot seat since TDE's Ray Vaughn skated over Snoop Dogg and Beanie Sigel classics two weeks ago, Common immediately shows that he's up for the challenge, and for nearly eight minutes, the veteran Chicago artist delivers plenty of quotable bars over Raekwon's "Incarcerated Scarfaces" and "Group Home's "Livin Proof."

Catch Common's freestyle for the L.A. Leakers below. What's the verdict — did he snap or was it underwhelming? Let us know your verdict in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Sometimes I go offline to get these lines off

My crown chakra's like a Chi-town opera

Violence, violence, they broke in my crib and seen Oscars

Emmys, Grammys, damn he

Near a EGOT and he still Hip Hop

I'm to rap what Bird is to Bebop, what AI is to Reebok

What Jada is to D-Block, the game need a detox

Go get your turmeric, your Dr. Sebi Sea Moss

Burning sands that we crossed for the tribes that we lost

In a war with stars, I make niggas into ewoks