Kanye West Releases "Hurricane" In Its Final Form Ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

It's been a long time coming but at the wee hours of the morning, Kanye West finally delivered his highly anticipated 10th studio, DONDA. Following three listening parties held in Atlanta and Chicago, the rapper's made tweaks and adjusted the tracklist as fans continuously demand the album's release. This morning, Kanye West finally unveiled the album in its final form including the highly anticipated single, "Hurricane" ft. The Weeknd and Lil Baby. The song includes production credits from BoogzDaBeast, DJ Khalil, Mike Dean, Ronny J, Ojivolta, and of course, Kanye West.

"Hurricane" became one of the most anticipated records on the album ever since Kanye and Lil Baby were spotted in the studio together. While it was Kaycyy Pluto who handled hook duties initially with the help of auto-tune, 'Ye ultimately nabbed The Weeknd whose heavenly touch turned the demo into what could possibly be one of the biggest records of the year.

Check out "Hurricane" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk

Alcohol anonymous, who's the busiest loser?

Heated by the rumors, read into it too much

Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, "What did you love?"

Hard to find what the truth is but the truth was that the truth suck

Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much

