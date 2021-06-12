The release of Culture III was a make-or-break moment for the Migos. After their meteoric ascent into the limelight with the first installment in the Culture trilogy, it seemed as if they lost the fire in their belly. Fans found Culture II bloated and repetitive which made the stakes high for the follow-up. In the time between their respective solo albums and the release of their new project, they found themselves under pressure to deliver on Culture III.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Migos were rapping like they had something to prove on Culture III but they came through with even more bars for their L.A. Leakers Freestyle. The boys joined Justin Credible and DJ Sour Milk where they swapped bars over original DJ Durel production. Offset kicks things off with some breezy bars reflecting on their success and their journey. What was even better about Set's freestyle was the dance moves that he pulled to ride the beat.

Takeoff, with his usual deadpan face, casually assaulted the beat with a pristine triplet flow which ultimately wow'd Offset who offered organic ad-libs in response to Take's bars. "Don't do the sneak dissin'/ I'm startin' to think n***as wear panties, you n***as some bitches/ While you n***as run out of money, my n***as gon' get it 'cause everyday government printin'," Take raps during his verse.

Quavo, who has arguably faced the most criticism in recent years, surprisingly delivered a stand-out verse. The rapper closes out the near 3-minute freestyle with massive flexes as he compares his ability to finesse the bag to the Grinch.

Peep the freestyle below and let us know who had the best verse out of the three Migos.