Things are heating up. We're all getting back outside, slowly but surely, as vaccine jabs continue to reach one arm at a time. As we tip-toe towards our new normal, we'll need some fire new music to keep us feeling right all summer long and it looks like Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have got us covered on that front.

Announcing that their upcoming Migos album, titled Culture 3, will be arriving next week, Quavo spoke with Complex about his latest collaboration with Lids, releasing an iced-out fitted cap. While the interview centered mostly around that collaboration, as well as Quavo's sneakerhead tendencies, the rapper also opened up about what we can expect from the album. His confidence is clear, calling Culture 3 the best album of the year.

"Greatness. The greatest album of this year. The greatest album of the summer," said Quavo about what fans can anticipate from the upcoming release. "It’s back open. I feel like this album going to open up the world. We’re having fun and smiling again, you know what I mean? Everybody’s been hurtin’, and going through this pandemic, and losing loved ones. I feel like this is a breakthrough. This is the sonic boom to the new life and new world that we live in. We’ve been going through this pandemic for like a year and a half. So, we’re coming back with Culture 3. We haven’t dropped any music in three years. The year that we was going to drop, the pandemic hit. So I just feel like it’s a breath of fresh air. We got some good guys on there. We got our good friends on there. It’s going to be the greatest album of the year. We put our blood, sweat, and tears into it. We had a lot of time to go over and a lot of time to bond and be together with this album. So, Culture 3. 6/11."

Quavo added that the group didn't fret after people started writing off the Migos following Culture 2, which some fans found underwhelming.

"Nah. That’s just the young generation. You leave the porch for two years, somebody’s gonna be sittin on it. But it’s not the throne," he explained. "Cause we sit at the top and we respect everything that’s going on. But that’s just the youth. They got a short attention span. Like you said, it’s been three years. It’s time to take control and bring the spotlight back to the stage."

As far as features go, it looks like we can expect songs with the late Pop Smoke, the recently-freed Bobby Shmurda, and more.

What do you want out of Culture 3 and do you think it'll be the best album of the year?

