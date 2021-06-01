It was another solid week for new music releases, including a posthumous album from DMX, an anniversary re-release of Juice WRLD's debut album featuring a new song, new projects from Canadian artists 88GLAM and KILLY, and much more. As the summer heats up and we all head back outside, everyone needs a strong playlist to keep them entertained on the way to the function. We've got you covered on that front with our regularly updated Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists, as well as our Staff Picks playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud.

Every week, our editors present their five favorite new songs from within the hip-hop and R&B realm, putting together a widely comprehensive playlist for you all to enjoy. With so many different tastemakers on the team, we've each got a different niche so your favorite sub-genre is likely to be well represented.

This week, we've got lots of new posthumous music from DMX, a new posthumous record from Juice WRLD, new music from Polo G, OhGeesy, Migos, EARTHGANG, Russ, and many other artists. Check out everyone's individual picks below and let us know if you're rocking with anyone in particular.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

KILLY - PYRO

Internet Money, Don Toliver, & Lil Uzi Vert - His & Hers (feat. Gunna)

OhGeesy - Get Fly (feat. DaBaby)

Latto - The Biggest

Polo G - GANG GANG (feat. Lil Wayne)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Juice WRLD - 734

KILLY - WHATEVER WE DO

KILLY - PYRO

88GLAM - Five Stars

88GLAM - Wockstar

Madusa S. (Editorial)

88GLAM - Wockstar

Symphani Soto - Just A Moment (feat. Eric Bellinger)

Hotboii & Future - Nobody Special

Latto - The Biggest

Internet Money, Don Toliver, & Lil Uzi Vert - His & Hers (feat. Gunna)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

DMX - That's My Dog (feat. The LOX & Swizz Beatz)

Mach-Hommy - The 26th Letter

Nate Husser - Water With The Candy

DMX - Money Money Money (feat. MoneyBagg Yo)

Mereba - My Moon

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Mach-Hommy - No Blood No Sweat

DMX - Bath Salts (feat. JAY-Z & Nas)

DMX - Hood Blues (feat. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, & Conway The Machine)

EARTHGANG - Options (Remix) [feat. Wale & Coi Leray]

OhGeesy - Get Fly (feat. DaBaby)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Stay Flee Get Lizzy - Meant To Be (feat. Fredo & Central Cee)

Blxst & Bino Rideaux - Movie

DMX - Dogs Out (feat. Lil Wayne & Swizz Beatz)

Skillibeng - Prolific

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Juice WRLD - 734

DMX - Take Control (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Blxst & Bino Rideaux - Movie

Russ - Private (feat. Rexx Life Raj)

DMX - Bath Salts (feat. JAY-Z & Nas)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Mustafa - Capo (feat. Sampha)

Yang Kayo - bstroy socks

Asiahn - OMW

Migos - Straightenin

DMX - Money Money Money (feat. MoneyBagg Yo)