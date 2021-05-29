Weeks after massive album releases from artists such as J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Kodak Black, and more, the dust has finally settled. This week, the main attraction was undoubtedly DMX's final album Exodus, which was posthumously released on Friday and executive produced by Swizz Beatz. Apart from X's swan song, there was still plenty of heat that came in the form of singles, with exciting new drops from Eminem, Jazz Cartier, Lil Gotit, and more.

As a result, our Fire Emoji playlist has only gotten stronger over the past week. Some of the best tracks to release throughout the spring remain, and as the summer begins to unfold, more new heat continues to enter the playlist. Here's your breakdown for the latest update to our Fire Emoji playlist.

The most notable new additions this week are Eminem's Jack Harlow and Cordae-assisted "Killer" remix, Sada Baby and Big Sean's lively Detroit collab "Little While," Lil Gotit's Gunna-assisted single "Workout," and the unexpected Jazz Cartier and Buddy team-up on "Two of 'Em."

Gunna leads entries in the playlist with 6 songs, while Young Thug takes a close second with five entries. Elsewhere, artists such as Polo G, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, and J. Cole all retain a solid presence on the Fire Emoji playlist with four songs each. Add some heat to your Memorial Day weekend by listening to the playlist below.