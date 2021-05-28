DMX Gives His Final Bow On Posthumous Album, "Exodus"

The album that Hip Hop has been waiting for has arrived. Prior to his untimely death, DMX was working on what would become his posthumous album, Exodus. Named after his young son and inspired by his faith, DMX was motivated to return to the studio after appearing on Verzuz with Snoop Dogg. X fans stormed social media with praise as million celebrated Earl Simmons and his legacy, and for his loved ones, it was incredible to see DMX receive his flowers on a global scale before his final goodbye here on earth.

Swizz Beatz has spearheaded the release of Exodus and has spoken out about the creation of the project while highlighting his decades-long friendship with DMX. "I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do. I don't use the words 'family' and 'brother' lightly,' Swizz told GQ.

"The way I'm showing up now is the way that I've been showing up for years," he added. "It's not even nothing new to me. I don't deserve credit for it because other people weren't doing it because I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do. And so, me going all out and pulling out all of the stops and all of the names to celebrate with him and even these listening sessions and all these interviews... It's what I'm supposed to do. And I'm happy to do what I'm supposed to do for my brother."

Features on the record include looks from Swizz, The LOX, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Alicia Keys, Bono, Cross, Infrared, Icepick, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway, Mr. Porter, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Brian King Joseph, and DMX's son, Exodus Simmons.

Tracklist

1. That's My Dog ft. The LOX, Swizz Beatz

2. Bath Salts ft. Jay-Z, Nas

3. Dog's Out ft. Lil Wayne, Swizz Beatz

4. Money Money Money ft. Moneybagg Yo

5. Hold Me Down ft. Alicia Keys

6. Skyscrapers ft. Bono

7. Male Stick Up Skit ft. Cross, Infrared, Icepick

8. Hood Blues ft. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway

9. Walking in the Rain ft. Nas, Exodus Simmons, Mr. Porter

10. Take Control ft. Snoop Dogg

11. Exodus Skit

12. Letter to My Son (Call Your Father) ft. Usher, Brian King Joseph

13. Prayer

