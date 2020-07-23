Last night, a veritable dogfight transpired on VerzuzTV, during which two hip-hop legends stepped up to highlight their respective catalogs. DMX and Snoop Dogg, representing the East and West Coast respectively, held it down for over five-hundred-thousand live viewers. And while the event was marketed as a "battle," it felt like more of a celebration; both men clearly had love for one another, a fact they made sure to point out during several wholesome exchanges.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And while fans have been left debating the evening's winner, a difficult assessment given the sheer volume of classic bangers, it's evident that one moment seemed to stand out above all. Once the main exchange had concluded, both X and Snoop decided to bless viewers with some off-the-dome freestyling, a moment that took things back to hip-hop's golden era. If the live stream comments were any indication, it felt like something special was unfolding, with Snoop in particular shining as hip-hop's most effortless rapper -- possibly ever.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

That's not to say X didn't come through with some hard-hitting bars, though some of his were likely written. Still, the back and forth nature of the impromptu cypher served as a reminder that DMX and Snoop's chemistry has severely underused. At least -- for now. It wouldn't be surprising to see this Verzuz battle to lead to a collaboration or two, especially when that upcoming DMX album finally lands. For those who missed the event unfolding in real-time, check out some of the freestyle bars and reactions below.