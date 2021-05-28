Exodus Simmons
- Pop CultureDMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Reveals Their Son Exodus Has Stage 3 Kidney DiseaseShe offered on the five-year-old's health and hopes to bring awareness to the disease.By Erika Marie
- GramDMX's Girlfriend Desiree Says Son Asks To "Be With Daddy & God In Heaven"She wrote that she is heartbroken to see just how much their son misses the late rapper.By Erika Marie
- NewsDMX Gives His Final Bow On Posthumous Album, "Exodus"A spectacular way to honor a legend.By Erika Marie