The death of DMX remains one of the biggest tragedies of the year so far. The iconic Yonkers legend influenced an entire generation of rappers, cemented his name in the pantheon of great MCs, and remained just as authentic in his final days as he was when he first entered the rap game. Fans had already anticipated a new album from the rapper before his death. Last summer, he hinted that his new album was complete and that it included an array of features.



Chris Martinez/OnlineUSA/Getty Images

Exodus is expected to drop on Friday and yesterday, we received the first taste off of the project with "Hood Blues," a collaborative effort between DMX and Griselda's Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher. The title of the rapper's posthumous album is named after his youngest son who X planned to honor before his passing, TMZ reports. Ruff Ryders CEO Joaquin Dean said that X was working on the project heavily in the past year. At the same time, his relationship with his 4-year-old son and widowed fiancee Desiree was getting stronger.

Dean said that he informed Swizz Beatz who fulfilled X's wish. Additionally, the tracklist includes tracks titled, "Exodus Skit" and "Letter To My Son (Call Your Father)." "Exodus" is also the last tattoo X had done.

Dean added that there are some ride-outs with the Ruff Ryders planned to commemorate the rapper's album release.

[Via]