It was a busy week for new music. The big dogs have officially woken up-- most notably J. Cole and Nicki Minaj, who both ended their long musical hiatuses with high-profile releases on Friday. The real returned as J. Cole came through with his long-awaited new album The Off-Season, which has received AOTY (so far) praise all over social media. Nicki Minaj also returned with the re-release of her debut mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which included a few new songs featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, and more.

It seems as though some of the world's favorite artists are picking up the slack, tuning up for an exciting summer on the release front. With J. Cole promising a couple more albums before he hangs up his microphone and Nicki Minaj also seemingly working on new music, the possibilities are endless as we wait for more heat to drop in the coming months.

As always, the HNHH staff mulled over all of the recent releases -- including new singles from Internet Money, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Coi Leray, Rich Homie Quan, and more -- to come through with a list of our favorite new records in the hip-hop and R&B world. You can check out our individual picks below. Let us know who you're handing the AUX to.

Be sure to also follow us on SoundCloud and TIDAL to catch the playlist before anyone else!

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Pressa - Attachments (feat. Coi Leray)

Coi Leray - Bout Me

Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne - Seeing Green

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - White Teeth

Trippie Redd & Playboi Carti - Miss The Rage

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

J. Cole - a m a r i

Young Nudy - Mini Me

Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne - Seeing Green

Young Nudy - Child's Play (feat. 21 Savage)

J. Cole - a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

J. Cole - a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e

Rich Homie Quan - To Be Worried

Jorja Smith - Home

Jenevieve - Eternal

JMSN - Rolling Stone

Erika Marie (Editorial)

J. Cole - a m a r i

Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne - Seeing Green

T-Pain & Kehlani - I Like Dat

Tobe Nwigwe - FYE FYE (feat. Fat Nwigwe)

Russ - STATUS

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

J. Cole - c l o s e

Jorja Smith - Weekend

Internet Money, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, & Gunna - His & Hers

Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne - Seeing Green

T-Pain & Kehlani - I Like Dat

Madusa S. (Editorial)

Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne - Seeing Green

Nicki Minaj & Skillibeng - Crocodile Teeth (Remix)

Enchanting - Freaky Deaky (feat. Coi Leray)

Kodak Black - Basement on Fire

Larry June - Wait on Me

Cole Blake (Editorial)

J. Cole - a m a r i

J. Cole - a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e

Nicki Minaj & Ptaf - Boss Ass Bitch (Remix)

Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne - Seeing Green

21 Savage - Emergency (feat. Young Thug & Gunna)