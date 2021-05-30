With the summer quickly approaching, music listeners will be looking for some silky smooth r&b tracks to listen to as they relax on the beach, kick their feet up, and enjoy the warm weather. Thankfully, HNHH's R&B Season playlist has you covered for all of your r&b needs. In fact, we have some great updates to the playlist this week that we are sure you will enjoy.

First off on the playlist, we have Asiahn's brand new track "OMW." Asiahn has been building momentum in the r&b space and fans are getting acquainted with her songwriting and incredible voice. "OMW" is proving to be a solid single for the artist, and we can't wait to see what else she has in store for us, moving forward. From there, we have The Internet's Patrick Paige II who dropped "So They Say." His album If I Fail Are We Still Cool? is a huge hit with fans and "So They Say" is certainly a standout record.

Perhaps the biggest addition this week is Mereba's track "News Come" which is from her EP AZEB. Mereba continues to be one of the dopest artists in r&b and her new project is drawing a ton of listeners. This success is well-deserved and so is her spot on the playlist. Last but not least, we also have Zeina's brand new track "Teach," which we're sure you will enjoy.

Be sure to check out the latest edition of R&B Season below and follow HNHH on Spotify for more playlists that are consistently being updated.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our freshly-updated Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.