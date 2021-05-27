Emerging R&B Singer Asiahn Drops New Single "OMW"

Asiahn, a Grammy-award winning songwriter and emerging R&B star is quickly catching up to her contemporaries.

Asiahn stunned audiences and R&B fans alike earlier this year with the release of The Interlude, an transformative release for the artist. The Interlude saw Asiahn elevate her songwriting from pop-infused love songs to conceptual and atmospheric jazz-inspired tracks dissecting her own growth. The EP, which debuted at #33 on the Apple Music charts and awarded her Billboard's Emerging Artist Spotlight, received praise from Halle Berry, KeKe Palmer, and a string of other high-profile celebrities.

In the past, Asiahn has wrote hit songs for Jennifer Lopez, Drake, and Pitbull, though "OMW", with its elegant string section that highlights Asiahn's impressive vocal range, further showcases that Asiahn is her own star in the making. Discussing themes of self-assurance and chasing excellence, the Los Angeles-based singer presents herself as loud and proud in this new single. The song finds her defending herself from disloyalty and those who want a piece of her fame by staying true to herself and her artistic vision, a fitting response to the recent exposure she has been receiving. Asiahn is featured on our own The Next Generation of R&B article as well as Pandora's Artists to Watch 2021.

Looking for new Asiahn music or some R&B vibes for the summer? Check out our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics:

People starting to change now

They see I'm on the way out

Everybody tryna get a piece

They don't think that I can see them