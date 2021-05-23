Patrick Paige II
Music
Mereba & Asiahn Bring The Heat On This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist
New music from Patrick Paige II and Zeina also makes its way to the playlist.
By
Alexander Cole
May 30, 2021
News
The Internet's Patrick Paige II Drops Off "If I Fail Are We Still Cool?"
This album is FAR from a fail.
By
Karlton Jahmal
May 23, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE