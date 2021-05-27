Zeina, Rising R&B Artist, Drops Moody "Teach"

While it's been four years since Zeina's breakout EP Odd One Out was released, fans have been treated to a handful of singles since the release. "Teach" marks the 9th single and serves as a continuation of a new artistic direction for the singer.

"Teach" takes note from its moody and atmospheric predecessors "Can't Trust U" and "Consequences" with a simple beat driven by vocal samples and an expanding drum section. Floating through the empty space of the track, Zeina's elegant melodies empower her sexuality with a variety of metaphors and imagery depicting her desires.

The accompanying video, which premiered last Friday, accentuates this empowerment with Zeina herself front and center. If the song itself wasn't enough to convince you of Zeina's encouragement of female sexual expression, the video is sure to set the message straight. Impressively accumulating over 146,000 views in just under a week, the video focuses around Zeina, her flaming nails, and her overwhelming confidence.

While there is no news of an extended release coming soon, "Teach" and the preceding list of single releases are surely enough to hold fans down in the meantime. If you're looking for similar sounds to drive Summer 2021, check out our R&B SEASON playlist for more.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'll teach you how to kiss it, teach you how to touch it

Teach how to lick it, no one else's business

I'll teach how to kiss it, hit it like you miss it (Hit it like)

Let me be your healing, beat it like you're hurting