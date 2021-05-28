mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juice WRLD's "Goodbye & Good Riddance" Gets Anniversary Release With 2 New Tracks

Erika Marie
May 28, 2021 01:13
Fans can revisit the album that now hosts a remix to "Lucid Dreams" featuring Lil Uzi Vert.


It's an album that didn't necessarily make major waves when it was first released back on May 23, 2018, but after the massive success of "Lucid Dreams," Juice WRLD's debut album was certified Platinum by the end of the year. In celebration of Goodbye & Good Riddance's third anniversary, a special edition rerelease has been shared with two additional songs. The tracklist has been updated with "734" and a remix to "Lucid Dreams" ft. Lil Uzi Vert. Much like the original release, Uzi is the lone feature on the album.

The world suffered a tremendous loss back in December 2019 when Juice WRLD tragically passed away, but his music has continued to live on. There have been several posthumous releases, including his third album Legends Never Die, and in just two weeks, fans will once again hear himâthis time on Maroon 5's upcoming project.

Stream the anniversary edition of Goodbye & Good Riddance below.

Tracklist

1. Intro
2. 734
3. All Girls Are The Same
4. Lucis Dreams ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Remix
5. Lean Wit Me
6. Wasted ft. Lil Uzi Vert
7. I'm Still
8. Betrayal - Skit
9. Candles
10. Scared of Love
11. Used To
12. Karma - Skit
13. Hurt Me
14. Black & White
15. Long Gone
16 End of the Road
17. I'll Be Fine
18. Lucid Dreams

