Juice WRLD's "Goodbye & Good Riddance" Gets Anniversary Release With 2 New Tracks

It's an album that didn't necessarily make major waves when it was first released back on May 23, 2018, but after the massive success of "Lucid Dreams," Juice WRLD's debut album was certified Platinum by the end of the year. In celebration of Goodbye & Good Riddance's third anniversary, a special edition rerelease has been shared with two additional songs. The tracklist has been updated with "734" and a remix to "Lucid Dreams" ft. Lil Uzi Vert. Much like the original release, Uzi is the lone feature on the album.

The world suffered a tremendous loss back in December 2019 when Juice WRLD tragically passed away, but his music has continued to live on. There have been several posthumous releases, including his third album Legends Never Die, and in just two weeks, fans will once again hear himâthis time on Maroon 5's upcoming project.

Stream the anniversary edition of Goodbye & Good Riddance below.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. 734

3. All Girls Are The Same

4. Lucis Dreams ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Remix

5. Lean Wit Me

6. Wasted ft. Lil Uzi Vert

7. I'm Still

8. Betrayal - Skit

9. Candles

10. Scared of Love

11. Used To

12. Karma - Skit

13. Hurt Me

14. Black & White

15. Long Gone

16 End of the Road

17. I'll Be Fine

18. Lucid Dreams