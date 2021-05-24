Maroon 5 has dominated the pop charts since the mid-aughts and remains one of the most commercially successful bands out right now. Their ability to cross genres and incorporate acts from different musical backgrounds has played a huge role in their longevity. Adam Levine has worked alongside some of the biggest stars in hip-hop from Kanye West to Eminem and 50 Cent but Maroon 5 has also drawn inspiration from hip-hop on numerous occasions with songs like "Girls Like You" ft Cardi B and "Cold" ft Future.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The group is getting ready to release their forthcoming album, Jordi, named after their former manager who passed away in 2017. Maroon 5 unveiled the project's tracklist which includes some heavy hitters from the rap game. However, the surprising part of the tracklist is the posthumous appearances from Nipsey Hussle and Juice WRLD. Nip is featured on the remix of "Memories" alongside YG while Juice is credited on the song, "Can't Leave You Alone."

Other appearances on the tracklist include Megan Thee Stallion, Anuel AA, and more.