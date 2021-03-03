mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maroon 5 Enlists Megan Thee Stallion For "Beautiful Mistakes"

Mitch Findlay
March 03, 2021 12:26
Beautiful Mistakes
Maroon 5 Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion connects with Maroon 5 for "Beautiful Mistakes," the first single from the band's upcoming album.


Maroon 5 may be one of the most adaptable bands in recent memory, seemingly switching up their style with every passing year. As such, they've managed to find success on the charts with damn near every single release, and today's brand new "Beautiful Mistakes" will likely prove to be another notch in the belt. Especially given that they officially brought Megan Thee Stallion into the mix, who is in the midst of her own triumphant run.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Levine praised Megan as an ideal collaborator, speaking highly about the Houston artist. "Shee is a superstar, but really in the truest sense, man," explains Levine. "She's all class, and just we had the best time shooting the video, and it was just a lot of fun, man. I was cracking jokes the whole time, making her laugh." As for the music itself, there's a clear radio-friendly sensibility to the track, which tackles a relationship gone awry -- in other words, a relatable enough theme for the masses to appreciate.

Should you be interested in crossover tracks of this nature, be sure to check out "Beautiful Mistakes" right now, and look for Maroon 5's upcoming album that's set to land in the near future. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Prove it, if you made a promise then keep it
Why you wanna lie and then get mad? I don't believe it 
But really, I was doin' just fine without ya
Lookin' fine, sippin' wine, dancin' on club couches

