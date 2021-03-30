Saweetie and Quavo's relationship continues to unravel as a video published by TMZ shows the former couple getting into a violent physical altercation inside of an elevator.



The video was reportedly taken before they broke up. It shows Saweetie and Quavo outside of an elevator in a North Hollywood apartment complex. It starts out with Saweetie seemingly throwing a few punches in Quavo's direction. The Migos rapper dodges the punches, dropping his orange Call of Duty briefcase. He then shoves Saweetie into the elevator before they struggle over the briefcase. Quavo gains control as his girlfriend drops to the ground. She didn't get up and was possibly injured. The elevator then starts to take them up while Quavo does nothing to help Saweetie get up. He periodically looks over at her on the ground before the elevator door opens. A man is standing in front, looking in and deciding not to come inside.

Eventually, they get to their floor and Quavo gets out, placing the briefcase in front of the door so it doesn't close. Quavo stands in the doorway, looking at his girlfriend as she remains on the ground. Again, he does not help her up. After about twenty seconds, she stands up and limps out of the elevator.

Watch the disturbing video above. It seems as though their split was caused by more than just cheating.

In other news, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are rumored to have gotten into a physical altercation this week with Instagram personality Justin LaBoy. Read more about that here.

