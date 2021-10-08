mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nardo Wick Drops "Who Want Smoke??" Ft. 21 Savage, Lil Durk, G Herbo

Erika Marie
October 08, 2021 00:16
The original single was released back in January and Wick thought this was a good time for an update.


We're revisiting Nardo Wick's previously released single now that the Florida rapper has updated the track. It was back in January when Nardo Wick shared "Who Want Smoke?," a hard-hitting track that found Wick taking verbal shots at his opps, and on Friday (October 8), he returned with his star-studded remix.

This new version features the likes of 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk as the trio of rappers switches things up to add their flavor to Wick's previous release. This remix comes less than two months since Wick was reportedly arrested on concealed weapons charges, but it has not stopped him from pressing forward. 

"Who Want Smoke??" is one of the most anticipated releases of the night, so let us know who you think secured the best verse.

Quotable Lyrics

Outside with your big homie be on, I keep them folks with me
Got it back in blood, y'all just don't know, that's how it 'posed to be
Call him for a feature just to kill him 'cause we know he sweet

