Officers in Florida are not letting up on their reported investigations into rappers hailing from the Sunshine State. There have been several Florida artists who have run into trouble with the law in recent months including SpotemGottem, 9lokknine, and Hotboii, and yesterday (August 17), a photo surfaced showing rapper Nardo Wick in handcuffs. The rapper has been on the rise and after receiving a co-sign from Lil Durk, he has been working on becoming the next "it" rapper.

There wasn't much information about the incident shared on social media, but more news about the Florida rapper's arrest is slowly being revealed online.

In the initial photo, Wick was sitting on the ground handcuffed as several officers were standing around him. It has been shared that Wick was detained by U.S. Marshals and while reports state it was all due to a concealed weapon charge, exact details remain scarce. Wick's latest Instagram post was on August 6 showing him in a vehicle with a large stack of cash strapped into the passenger seat, but the rapper hasn't offered any updates about his current circumstance.

A video of Nardo Wick's arrest shows two people facedown on the ground with their hands behind their backs as officers surrounded them at gunpoint. Documents reportedly state that the charges are connected to an incident that occurred sometime last year. Check out a few posts below.

