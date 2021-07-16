Rising Florida rapper SpotemGottem has reportedly been arrested on multiple charges. He was arrested inside of his Aventura hotel room by U.S. Marshals who found him laying on the bed with an AK-47 on his lap.

According to NBC Miami, the 19-year-old Jacksonville rapper, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, is facing a few different charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact to a felony. According to the report, SpotemGottem was granted an $18,500 bond during a hearing on Friday.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The rapper previously had a warrant for his arrest, dating back to an incident in June where he was in a car with friends and broke the gate at a parking garage. SpotemGottem reportedly aimed a semi-automatic weapon at somebody who tried to stop them as they drove off before fleeing the scene.

The rising star is best known for his hit single "Beat Box," and the dozen remixes of the track that came afterward. The track has been extremely popular on social media, sparking updated versions with DaBaby, NLE Choppa, Pooh Shiesty, Young M.A, and others.

We will keep you posted as more information is released regarding SpotemGottem's arrest. He was supposed to be performing at next weekend's Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, but now that's up in the air.

