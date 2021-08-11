Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was reportedly arrested on Wednesday with drug and weapons charges. The news comes after the rapper posted a video of law enforcement officers seemingly searching his vehicle's trunk on Tuesday night.

"They stay fwm," wrote the "That's On Me" artist as blue and red lights flashed in a video posted to Instagram Stories. He has not commented further on his reported arrest.

According to TMZ's report, Yella Beezy is presently in police custody. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The drug charge is a felony and the weapons charge is a misdemeanor.



This marks the rapper's second arrest this year. Back in February, he was nabbed on weapons charges, but he later claimed that he was set up. He reportedly had five guns at the time of his arrest and was released from jail on the same day he was booked.

There is not much information available pertaining to Yella Beezy's arrest this week. As more updates are released, we will keep you posted.

