Ray Vaughn, TDE's New Signee, Bodies L.A. Leakers Freestyle

As they say, when one door closes, another opens up. Though TDE may be parting ways with the legendary Kendrick Lamar, who will be dropping his final album on the label later this year, they recently inked a deal with Long Beach emcee Ray Vaughn. Wasting little time in making his presence felt, Vaughn hit up the L.A. Leakers to showcase exactly what he's all about. And rest assured, he'll be bringing plenty of bars to the table.

Taking to a pair of instrumentals for the occasion -- Snoop Dogg's Dr. Dre-laced "Lay Low" and Beanie Sigel's Heavy D-produced "Feel It In The Air" -- Vaughn unleashes a spirited performance lined with plenty of quotables. "I Jim Carrey my unfortunate events / from the bottom until now I had to build it like suspense," he raps. "I'm loyal, not barbed wire, never been on the fence / and if pain makes you stronger I'm Hercules with the strength." And that's not even a minute and thirty in. He proceeds to black out for another seven minutes, sliding from the West coast to the East coast as he flexes impressive versatility.

Should be looking for a new lyricist to carry that Top Dawg Entertainment banner alongside Reason, look no further than Ray Vaughn.

