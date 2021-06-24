It's about that time for another rapper to slide into the Power 106 studios in Los Angeles. Last week, Belly stormed his L.A. Leakers freestyle, a barrage of bars that came just days after Migos appeared on the show to shoot their shot. Other artists who have dominated their L.A. Leakers moments in recent months include Polo G, J. Cole, and G-Eazy, but on Wednesday (June 23), it was Ski Mask the Slump God's turn to show the world his skills.

The Florida rapper added his name to the list with his new freestyle that he delivered over the familiar Busta Rhymes hit, "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See." The 1997 classic is one of the most recognizable productions in Hip Hop, and as an avid fan of Busta, Ski Mask was happy to tackle the beat.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

"You heard his freestyle, he blacked out, ebony / You hear his cadence and flows they are so heavenly / Hills may have eyes but the hills that I'm in is Beverly," Ski raps. The L.A. Leakers appearance comes just days before the rapper releases his forthcoming project Sin City The Mixtape that drops this Friday (June 25).

Plety of Hip Hop fans have shared their opinions, so check out Ski Mask the Slump God's L.A. Leakers freestyle and share your thoughts.