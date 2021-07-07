Vince Staples Spits Bars Over Dr. Dre Classic On "LA Leakers" Freestyle

Vince Staples is gearing up to release his self-titled album this Friday, produced in its entirety by Kenny Beats. With only a few days left before the big release, the Long Beach rapper has opted to bless the LA Leakers with some bars, a tradition certainly welcomed by fans of the art form.

For the occasion, Vince keeps it thoroughly west coast with a classic instrumental from Dr. Dre's 2001, "Xxplosive." Vince wastes little time in setting it off, capturing attention with his opening scheme. "Droppin' shells from out of that window I felt like Common Sense," he raps. "Promise I did more for my n***as than them Obamas did." And that's only in the opening moments. Rest assured that Vince is absolutely focused on this one, snapping as he fires off an endless stream of elite lyricism.

"Rappers made me sick to my stomach," he raps, the disgust evident in his tone. "We glorify who die and demonize the ni*gas who've done it, / I thought we was thuggin." If this is the caliber at which he's rapping on the upcoming Vince Staples album, perhaps we're in store for an album of the year contender. Check out his new freestyle with the LA Leakers right now, and check back this Friday for his big release.

