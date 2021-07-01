"Hungrier than ever. 10 Minute Freestyle," Vic Mensa tweeted about his recent L.A. Leakers appearance, and Hip Hop fans have been weighing in by the thousands. The Chicago rapper is the latest to visit the famed Power 106 show, albeit it certainly isn't the first time he's shown face. Mensa has visited L.A. Leakers quite a few times in recent years, but his previous appearances didn't come close to the reactions he received today (June 30).

Back in March, Mensa dropped off his impressive I TAPE, a seven-track project that highlighted his lyrical skills, and he further added to the praise with his Leakers freestyle, a delivery that was fired off over Nasir Jones's classic, "Nas is Like."



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I got westside connections like Dub-C / Plus more enemies in the public than Chuck D / She be sellin' p*ssy but I'm f*ckin for free / I ain't a Trick Daddy nan n*gga f*ckin with me," Mensa spit smoothly. DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible couldn't contain their reactions and were visibly taken aback by Mensa's effort.

Aside from his music, Mensa has flexed his acting chops and has appeared on the current fourth season of The Chi. Check out his freestyle, as well as a few reactions, below.