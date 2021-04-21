Unfoonk
- Pop CultureUnfoonk Sentenced To Nearly 10 Years In Jail After Violating YSL Plea AgreementYoung Thug's brother was arrested last month on charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, among other things.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Thug's Brother Unfoonk Arrested In YSL TrialYoung Thug's older brother was allegedly caught with a gun, which broke the terms of Unfoonk's plea deal in the case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUnfoonk Can't Say "Slatt," "Slime" & Other YSL-Related Slang: ReportUnfoonk details the strict recording stipulations of his plea deal.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsUnfoonk Returns With New Single, "DEA"Unfoonk releases his new video single, "DEA."By Alex Zidel
- NewsUnfoonk & Blac Youngsta Release New Joint, “Silent”The new song follows Unfoonk’s June project, “My Struggle.”By Hayley Hynes
- NewsYSL Records Signee Unfoonk Releases New Mixtape "My Struggle" Featuring Future, Young Thug, Gunna, & MoreUnfoonk tells his story on his new mixtape "My Struggle," with features from Future, Young Thug, G Herbo, Gunna, Lil Keed, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsUnfoonk Does It Again On New Single "Temperature"YSL Records rapper Unfoonk releases his new single and music video "Temperature."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Stoner Life Adds Young Thug, Future, & YTB Trench To The Remix Of Unfoonk's "Mob Ties"Unfoonk's "Mob Ties" gets a star-studded remix and a major placement on the deluxe version of "Slime Language 2."By Joshua Robinson
- Music VideosUnfoonk & Young Thug's New Music Video Shares The "Real" Story Of Unfoonk's AscensionUnfoonk & Young Thug share the visuals to their "Slime Language 2" standout song "Real."By Joshua Robinson