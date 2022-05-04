Real Bad Man
- SongsReal Bad Man & Lukah Tease Their Upcoming Album With "The Initiates Piece" Featuring Billy WoodsReal Bad Man already had an explosive year in '23 so this will be a great release without a doubt. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsReal Bad Man Brings On Blu And C.L. Smooth For "The Golden Rule"Real Bad Man produces a masterpiece. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBoldy James Gearing Up To Drop New Physical-Only EPThe new six-track project is set to release on CD, vinyl and cassettes on January 16.By Isaac Fontes
- NewsPink Siifu Shares "Looking For Water" Ft. Boldy JamesPink Siifu enlists Boldy James for his new Real Bad Man-produced song, "Looking For Water."By Aron A.
- NewsBoldy James & Real Bad Man Share "Killing Nothing"Boldy James and Real Bad Man deliver their second collab project together following 2021's "Real Bad Boldy." By Aron A.
- NewsBoldy James & Real Bad Man Deliver "All The Way Out"Boldy James and Real Bad Man gear up for the release of "Killing Nothing" with their new single, "All The Way Out." By Aron A.