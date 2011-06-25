Math Hoffa
- MusicMath Hoffa Calls Out Kodak Black For 6ix9ine CollaborationMath Hoffa says that Kodak Black sold out by working with 6ix9ine.By Cole Blake
- BeefMath Hoffa Slams Charleston White For Threatening His Daughters, Calls Out AkademiksThe "My Expert Opinion" host was justifiably angry after White threatened to sexually assault his young daughters.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Receives Apology From Math Hoffa: "We Didn't Believe Her"He & his "My Expert Opinion" crew spoke at length about the Tory Lanez case & were adamant Megan was lying. The jail call changed their minds.By Erika Marie
- MusicDave East Reflects On His Criticism Of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road"Dave East says that "you can’t have an opinion" anymore while reflecting on his controversy surrounding "Old Town Road."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMath Hoffa Responds To Jim Jones' "Best Podcasts" ListMath Hoffa wasn't happy with the placement of "My Expert Opinion" on Jim Jones' list of the best podcasts of 2022.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMath Hoffa Lists His Top Rap Groups Of All TimeThe battle rapper shared his controversial list in an Instagram post on Tuesday (December 27).By Isaac Fontes
- NewsDouble BarrelGive Double Barrel (Prod. by J. Glaze) a listen - it's a new offering from Math Hoffa, featuring Method Man. It was dropped on Saturday, June 25th, 2011.By Rose Lilah