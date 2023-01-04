Dave East Reflects On His Criticism Of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”
Dave East says that “you can’t have an opinion” anymore while reflecting on his controversy surrounding “Old Town Road.”
Dave East has reflected on the controversy surrounding his comments on Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Speaking with Math Hoffa for My Expert Opinion, East explained that he is “cool with” the LGBTQ community.
“I said I did not like ‘Old Town Road.’ One day, I felt a way. I said, ‘I don’t like this record.’ You know their entire community ran down on me,” East said firstly. “I never said nothing about the [LGBTQ] community. I’m cool with the people in the community.”
At the time, East remarked that the song is “fucking wack,” before adding, “I don’t know what the fuck is going on with hip-hop, with rap but… I ain’t no hater, man, but that shit is wack with a cape on it, It’s super wack!”
He also later used a Jamaican slur to describe gay men while reacting to Nas’ Nicki Minaj-inspired Halloween costume.
“It’s like you can’t have an opinion on shit no more,” East additionally said on My Expert Opinion. “You gotta know what comes with it. I didn’t say nothing about [Lil Nas X’s] preference as far as who he is as a person, I don’t give a fuck about that.”
He further added: “I don’t like the song. I don’t like the fact that it’s being played on New York radio where I know it’s a thousand n****s right in the town. When I go to Atlanta, the radio sounds like Atlanta.”
“Old Town Road” famously reigned atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking nineteen weeks in 2019. Nas later released a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, which helped continue its success.
Check out Dave East’s appearance on My Expert Opinion below.
[Via]