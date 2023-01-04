Dave East has reflected on the controversy surrounding his comments on Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Speaking with Math Hoffa for My Expert Opinion, East explained that he is “cool with” the LGBTQ community.

“I said I did not like ‘Old Town Road.’ One day, I felt a way. I said, ‘I don’t like this record.’ You know their entire community ran down on me,” East said firstly. “I never said nothing about the [LGBTQ] community. I’m cool with the people in the community.”

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 17: Dave East attends the “Rapture” Premiere 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 17, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

At the time, East remarked that the song is “fucking wack,” before adding, “I don’t know what the fuck is going on with hip-hop, with rap but… I ain’t no hater, man, but that shit is wack with a cape on it, It’s super wack!”

He also later used a Jamaican slur to describe gay men while reacting to Nas’ Nicki Minaj-inspired Halloween costume.

“It’s like you can’t have an opinion on shit no more,” East additionally said on My Expert Opinion. “You gotta know what comes with it. I didn’t say nothing about [Lil Nas X’s] preference as far as who he is as a person, I don’t give a fuck about that.”

He further added: “I don’t like the song. I don’t like the fact that it’s being played on New York radio where I know it’s a thousand n****s right in the town. When I go to Atlanta, the radio sounds like Atlanta.”

“Old Town Road” famously reigned atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking nineteen weeks in 2019. Nas later released a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, which helped continue its success.

Check out Dave East’s appearance on My Expert Opinion below.

[Via]