Kevin Hart
- Pop CultureRemy Ma & Kevin Hart Raise Eyebrows With Super Bowl Party HugCommenters think they got a bit too close for comfort.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Claims Kevin Hart Ignored Her After Promising To Help Get Her Show BackMo'Nique says she hasn't heard from Hart since.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Hart's Tasha K Restraining Order Request Shot Down By JudgeJudge Mitchell L. Beckloff argued that Hart's motion was too "vague."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Demands Tasha K Restraining Order, Accuses Her Of Tarnishing His ReputationIn December, Kevin Hart sued Tasha K for alleged extortion.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Hart & Katt Williams Have "No Beef," The Former's Ex-Wife Torrei InsistsTorrei Hart claims that Kevin "loves everybody."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKevin Hart & Eniko Parrish: Relationship TimelineThe couple have been through thick and thin together. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Hits Up LeBron James' Birthday Bash Amid Katt Williams BeefThe comedian posted some lavish snaps from the event, perhaps as a way to focus on the good times and not on his foes right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Seemingly Reacts To Katt Williams & Kevin Hart BeefThe podcast host let out a tweet that, although very vague, many interpreted as a dig at Hart's response to Williams.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Accuses Tasha K Of Dodging "Financial Liabilities" With Shell CompaniesAccording to Kevin Hart, Tasha K allegedly operated the companies "to conceal her wrongful activities."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Sues Tasha K For Extortion Over Interview With Ex-AssistantAllegedly, Tasha K threatened to release a damning interview with Hart's ex-assistant if he didn't pay her $250K.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Net Worth 2023: What Is The Hollywood Star Worth?Discover how Kevin Hart achieved a staggering net worth in 2023, from his humble beginnings to becoming a Hollywood and business icon.By Jake Skudder
- MusicJack Harlow Left Shocked By Fan's Wild Question About Kevin Hart & DruskiHarlow just decided to end the Q&A altogether.By Caroline Fisher
- TVJayson Tatum Trolls Kevin Hart By Having Him Wear His Son's Custom Celtics Jersey: Watch"Shouts out to Deuce, thank you," Kevin Hart said. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Gives Ice Cube His FlowersHowever, apparently the West Coast legend didn't give Kevin Hart the same treatment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNick Cannon Reveals "Who's Having My Baby?" Teaser Was A Prank, Announces Another ShowThe father-of-12 will team up with Kevin Hart for "Celebrity Prank Wars."By Diya Singhvi
- NewsKevin Hart Feat. Trey Songz "Push It On Me" VideoChocolate Droppa and Trey Songz try to one-up each other's sex appeal in the new "Push It on Me" video. By Angus Walker
- InterviewsKevin Hart Discusses Hollywood Star, Chocolate Droppa Mixtape & More On The Breakfast ClubKevin Hart speaks on his Laugh Out Loud network, his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and confirms his wife is pregnant on The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPush It On MeTrey Songz assists Kevin Hart on his new single "Push It On Me".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKevin Hart Rap Battles Meek Mill In Las VegasKevin Hart a.k.a. Chocolate Droppa takes on Meek Mill in Las Vegas.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWatch Kevin Hart & Will Ferrell's Failed Audition Tapes With A Cameo From T.I.Peep Funny Or Die's new segment, featuring Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and Tip.By Rose Lilah