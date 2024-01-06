Kevin Hart Hits Up LeBron James' Birthday Bash Amid Katt Williams Beef

Kevin Hart was among many celebrities who donned afros and luxury suits for LeBron James' throwback-themed 39th birthday party at Studio 84 this week in Los Angeles. Moreover, he just posted some pics of the occasion, showing off his time to shine on the dance floor as folks like Adele looked on, and some snaps with his wife Eniko, The King himself, Steve Stoute, and more. "Celebrated my brother @kingjames B Day in style …. Studio 84 was a stone cold groove jack!!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh," the comedian wrote as his post's caption. While this all seems quite wholesome and celebratory, it could also be a distraction from more pressing issues.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Kevin Hart's currently in some beef with Katt Williams over his comments on his career on his recent Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe. In fact, to tie this back to LeBron, he made some additional comments on Williams' words on his NBA show Unplugged, in which he asked Kendrick Perkins whether he "entertains the circus or watches it." The 44-year-old also joked that his now-rival entertainer bought the New York Knicks and "returned it with a receipt." Finally, he clowned his claim that he was a big reader as a child in what was overall a pretty light clap-back.

Kevin Hart Celebrates LeBron James' 39th Birthday: Photos

Previously, Kevin Hart responded to this whole ordeal with dismissal, instead plugging his own moves. "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad," he expressed on social media. "In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film 'LIFT' which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says 'They Really Love You' ….I now know she’s talking about 'Katt' [crying-laughing emojis]. Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!"

Meanwhile, the Philly star is also managing a lawsuit against Tasha K for extortion over an interview with his ex-assistant. Their back and forth didn't develop much further than this as of writing this article, but we're sure this isn't the end. We'll see whether this becomes an item of note before a potential response from Williams to all this notoriety. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kevin Hart, LeBron James, and Katt Williams.

