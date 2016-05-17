DJ Quik
- MusicDJ Quik Debunks Story About Him Having A Third ChildTurns out the West Coast legend was impersonated by someone on Facebook.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Quik Reveals Stunning News About Secret Third ChildDJ Quit leaves a heartfelt message about taking care of his family. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicG-Funk Legend DJ Quik's Best HitsGreat DJ Quik songs are in no short supply, but here are seven tracks from the G-Funk legend that are timeless.By Mike Fugere
- Pop CultureDJ Quik Thought Michael Jackson Didn't Like HimMichael Jackson was apparently a little weird about DJ Quik.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicDJ Quik Recounts Almost Fighting TupacThe 53-year-old reflected on a prior misunderstanding with the late rapper that nearly led to blows.By Sabrina Morris
- MusicDJ Quik Says Death Row Artists Had To Be Hood: "It Became The Streets"Quik reflected on his days with the infamous label, adding it was difficult to write songs when gang-bangers were in the studio threatening you.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Quik Recalls Studio Session With Jay-Z & Beyoncé: "An Out-Of-Body Experience"Quik recalls Bey "offering you motherf*cking water, fruit, and sh*t."By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Quik Believes He "Deserves To Be Where [Dr. Dre] Is"The Rap icon stressed that he loves Dre and his Compton peer's successes, adding he's "like a big brother, one I never had."By Erika Marie
- News30 Years Ago, DJ Quik Entered The Game With "Tonite"Thirty years ago, DJ Quik slide into the rap game with a vengeance with the release of his debut album "Quik Is The Name." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDJ Quik & Nate Dogg Took The "Black Mercedes" On A Midnight CruiseDJ Quik and Nate Dogg collaborations are a beautiful thing. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDJ Quik Spreads The Love On "World Girl""World Girl" for the "World Market."By Devin Ch
- NewsRosecrans [Album Stream]DJ Quik & Problem drop full length follow-up to last year's "Rosecrans" EP. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBlack FridayListen to DJ Quik's new record in support of #BlackLivesMatter.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDJ Quik & Problem "New Nite" VideoWatch QJ Quik & Problem's new video for "New Nite."By Kevin Goddard